Don't expect any wedding bells to ring anytime soon for Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.

The 25-year-old "Wildest Dreams" singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam recent rumors that she's planning a wedding to the 31-year-old Scottish DJ/producer, and that she bought a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

"What the press says I'm doing: Buying a Bev Hills mansion, getting married in an English castle. What I'm doing: Playing a show in St. Louis," Taylor tweeted.

WATCH: This Grandma Absolutely Freaked Out When Taylor Swift Welcomed Mick Jagger to the Stage

Tabloids recently reported that Calvin was spotted shopping for engagement rings in Beverly Hills, and that the two were going to wed in a $2 million English ceremony. Meanwhile, it was reported on Tuesday that Taylor allegedly paid $25 million for the Samuel Goldwyn estate in Beverly Hills.

This isn't the first time, of course, that Taylor has taken to Twitter to debunk reports. Last month, she denied buying a castle in Scotland.

Calvin himself talked about all the false rumors surrounding the couple in July, but noted that it was a small price to pay for being with his superstar gal.

"It's interesting because obviously there's different things written about it every day and even if we don't do anything publicly for a while, someone will make something up," Calvin told UK radio station KIIS FM. "For me it could be a lot worse, and I'd still be, like, insanely happy with her so I'm good with it."

WATCH: Rihanna Has No Interest in Joining Taylor Swift's Squad