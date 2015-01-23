Taylor Swift has revealed her belly button. Well, the belly button was always there, but Swift has been keeping it a mystery. On Friday, in a set of Hawaii bikini beach vacation pictures the singer shared on Instagram, the navel made its spectacular debut.

The photos, in which Swift is seen having fun with the musical Haim sisters, show the group hanging out in swimsuits, going for a hike and watching for whales. But the biggest development is the revelation of Swift’s belly button.

“I don’t like showing my belly button,” she told Lucky back in November. “When you start showing your belly button then you’re really committing to the midriff thing. I only partially commit to the midriff thing — you’re only seeing lower rib cage.” And Swift seemed to realize how the hype around her anatomy was growing, enjoying the ambiguity.

She explained, “I don’t want people to know if I have one or not. I want that to be a mystery. As far as anyone knows based on my public appearances, they haven’t seen evidence of a belly button.” Swift added, “It could be pierced. They have no idea. If I’m going to get some sort of massive tattoo, it’s going to be right next to my belly button because no one’s ever going to see that.” Well, now we’ve all seen it.