Taylor Swift apparently has magical powers with babies. On Monday, the singer tweeted a YouTube video in which a crying six-month-old baby girl named Rosie is soothed as soon as she hears Swift’s “Blank Space.” Watch the video below.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN,” tweeted Swift, passing along the clip featuring Rosie, who is instantly calmed by Swift’s singing. Of course, aren’t we all?

Swift might have babies on the brain. Just hours before she highlighted the Rosie video, Swift shared the news that she’d been named godmother to Jaime King’s second child. The two friends shared photos of Swift touching King’s bare baby bump. One hopes Swift’s voice has the same effect on King’s baby as it does on Rosie.

It may be a while before Swift has any little ones of her own. In a new interview with The Telegraph, she reveals that she thinks she’ll still be single in five years, when she turns 30. She jokes about herself, using the third person, “In five years’ time she’ll be so afraid of everything, she doesn’t leave her house. She’s just surrounded by cats. So many cats, they’ve divided themselves up into armies and she wanders around lint-rolling the couch that no one’s going to sit on because she’s afraid to have people over.”