Taylor Swift is being sued by fired radio host David Mueller, who claims he lost his job after he was falsely accused of groping her.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Denver’s U.S. District Court, stemming from a 2013 meet and greet backstage at the Pepsi Center. It’s claimed that Mueller, who went by “Jackson” on a local country radio station, and his girlfriend were chatting with Swift when the superstar suggested they take a photo together, which they did. Mueller says that he then ran into a co-worker, who “described and demonstrated how he had put his arms around her, hands on her bottom” for his own photo op with the singer.

Later in the night, Mueller claims he was apprehended by someone from Swift’s security team, who claimed he inappropriately touched Swift by grabbing her butt. Mueller alleges he and his girlfriend were then verbally abused before being kicked out and banned from Swift concerts for life. Two days later, he says he was fired as co-host of the 98.5 KYGO “Ryno and Jackson” morning show.

Mueller has maintained he was never the person who allegedly groped Swift, and his suit states that he’s since lost his career due to the allegations. According to the Denver Post, Mueller had been working for radio for more than 20 years, and had met stars ranging from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey without incident.

It’s unclear for what amount Mueller is suing, but he apparently made $150,000 at the time he was fired, not including appearance fees, endorsement deals, and bonuses. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Swift comment.