We get it, we get it. Taylor Swift has tons of famous friends. She loves posting photos of these BFFs and sharing cute videos. Aren't we sick of all the name dropping already?

Apparently not!

The 25-year-old singer has spent the last two days slowly revealing the famous faces that will appear in the epic music video for her next single, "Bad Blood," and we're getting a very Sin City-esque vibe from these promo pics.

Taylor heads up the girl gang as the catastrophic leader "Catastrophe" -- though this could be as much a nod to her love of cats as it is to her dating life.

Lily Aldridge was the first badass babe to be revealed -- she'll star as the hooded Frostbyte.

A menacing Zendaya plays the knife-wielding Cut-Throat.

Longtime BFF Hayley Williams will star as The Crimson Curse. The Paramore singer is known for her flame-hued, Manic Panic-ed 'do, so the name definitely fits.

This morning, model Gigi Hadid was revealed to be the fierce and futuristic Slay-Z. Diggin' that cheeky nod to Jay-Z!

Last to be unveiled was Ellie Goulding as Destructa X. Yes, the very same singer who just happens to be the ex of Taylor's close friend and former tourmate Ed Sheeran.

Selena Gomez is rumored to be playing Taylor's enemy in the featurette, and Kendrick Lamar and Cara Delevingne were spotted on the music video set in L.A. last month.

If the tune is really about the on-going feud between Taylor and former pal Katy Perry, it looks like the ante just got upped. Taylor may look innocent, but as well all know by now, the girl's clearly got some bite.

Catty revenge or not, "Bad Blood" will be a full-blown production. The video was directed by Joseph Kahn, who made Taylor's "Blank Space" masterpiece and has helmed many major music vids, such as Katy's "Waking Up in Vegas," Britney Spears' "Toxic" and Eminem's "Without Me."

One place Taylor and Selena definitely aren't feuding? Real life.

A slew of Taylor's gal pals, including Selena, taped super sweet confessions for Taylor to play on stage when she kicked off her 1989 tour in Tokyo on May 5. Cara, Lily, Abigail Anderson, Jaime King, Lena Dunham, Haim and Karlie Kloss all get sentimental, and there's even a cameo of Taylor's famous cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.

Did Taylor just get all of her friends to brag about her on stage? Hey,

if we had the power to do that, we probably would too. It's just too bad Elizabeth Olsen missed her chance to give a shoutout...

The "Bad Blood" music video will premiere at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.