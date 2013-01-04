PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — TBS and the makers of "Cougar Town" say they only briefly considered changing the show's title with its move to cable TV, but didn't want to throw away years of marketing that gave the comedy starring Courteney Cox an identity.

After three seasons on ABC, "Cougar Town" begins its fourth season Tuesday on TBS.

Creator Bill Lawrence doesn't like the title because it conveys the image of older women chasing young men. Instead, it's a comedy about friends in their 40s. Cox's character is now married.

Lawrence said Friday that the "Cougar Town" title is "a badge of honor" and he still enjoys mocking it.

Lawrence says he hopes the switch to TBS will be seamless and fans of the show won't notice a difference this season.