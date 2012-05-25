CANNES, France (AP) -- Director Jeff Nichols wraps up the competition lineup at Cannes wading deep in the Mississippi river, with "Mud," a heart-wrenching Mark Twain-inspired tale of a young boy searching to find life's meaning.

The film was in many ways a conventional piece of southern U.S. filmmaking — with snake bites, shoot outs, a happy ending and even southern-born Reese Witherspoon, as a leg-baring love interest.

It features stellar performances from 15-year-old Tye Sheridan — who starred in last year's "The Tree of Life" — and Matthew McConaughey, who wowed critics with one of the festival's best performances.

Along with "Lawless" and "The Paperboy," "Mud" can be added to the list of southern U.S. films that have graced this year's festival.

Nichols joked: "Well? Southerners are good story-tellers."