This clearly isn't Amber Portwood's week.

Four days after her property was vandalized in Anderson, Indiana, the "Teen Mom" star appeared appeared before a judge in a Madison County courtroom, E! News reports.

The reason? In December, Portwood was charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery stemming for striking ex Gary Shirley in front of their two-year-old daughter, Leah.

Portwood, 21, reportedly broke down in tears when a judge set a November 16 court date to determine her fate. "She was really upset," a source says, adding that Shirley, 24, was present for the hearing. "She was crying."

Another witness adds that Portwood "stormed out" after the announcement. "You could tell she wasn't happy."

Tell Us: Does Amber deserve jail time for hitting her ex?

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Celebrities who dress like bunnies

Learn all about 'Teen Mom' on MSN

Celebrity inspired mother's day gift guide

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: 'Teen Mom''s original cast

VIDEO: 'Teen Mom''s most shocking moments

VIDEO: Amber reveals her biggest sex mistake