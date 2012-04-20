ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Rocker Ted Nugent has pleaded guilty to transporting a black bear he illegally killed in southeast Alaska.

Nugent made the admission in signing a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that was filed Friday in U.S. District Court.

Calls seeking comment from Nugent, his Anchorage attorney, Wayne Anthony Ross, and assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt were not immediately returned.

The plea agreement says Nugent illegally shot and killed the bear in May 2009 on Sukkwan Island days after wounding a bear in a bow hunt, which counted toward a state seasonal limit of one bear.

According to the agreement, the hunt was filmed for his Outdoor Channel television show "Spirit of the Wild."

The document says Nugent knowingly possessed and transported the bear in misdemeanor violation of the Lacey Act.