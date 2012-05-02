SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a California teen charged in a drive-by shooting and the theft of a celebrity chef's Lamborghini kept an arsenal that included assault rifles, phone-jamming equipment and a police uniform.

Court documents show that the items were stashed at a storage locker rented by 17-year-old Max Wade. That's where authorities found a motorcycle linked to the April 13 shooting and the yellow Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder owned by chef Guy Fieri.

Investigators say Wade fired five shots at two teens sitting in a pickup truck in Marin County. Neither was seriously hurt.

Wade is being held on $2 million bail after being charged as an adult Tuesday with attempted murder, vehicle theft and other counts.

Investigators are still looking into how Wade obtained the weapons and whether he had accomplices.