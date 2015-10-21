Family separated. "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer has lost primary custody of her 5-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, according to a new report. Her custody troubles may not be over, either.

In Touch magazine is claiming that on Oct. 13, the girl's father and Leah's ex-husband, Corey Simms, "was awarded primary custody, effective immediately."

Corey's fight for custody is well-documented. In 2014, he petitioned to get the girls when reports surfaced that Leah was abusing prescription pills. At the time, a judge ruled in her favor after a negative drug test.

According to a source, it's been downhill for Leah since then, having left rehab in June.

"Leah's really been screwing up since then, so Corey took her back to court," a source said. "The judge looked at the girls' school records, which show that they've been late for school, and made the change in custody."

As of now, the source revealed, "Leah only gets the girls on the weekends."

There could be more custody trouble on the horizon for the Leah. The magazine claims that her other ex-husband Jeremy Calvert may now seek primary custody of their daughter, Addie, if he can find a job that doesn't require him to travel for weeks at time, as is his current situation.

"Everyone is very worried about Addie. She recently wandered out of the house while Leah was distracted. Thankfully, a police officer found Addie and brought her back home," the source said. "If [Jeremy] can find [a job] nearby, he'll go for the same custody arrangement that Corey did."