Jenelle Evans and Courtland Rogers certainly haven't wasted any time moving forward with their brief romance.

Three months after they began dating -- and just two weeks after Rogers popped the question -- the Teen Mom 2 star and her new love are officially husband and wife, Us Weekly confirms.

Evans' sis Ashleigh Evans Wilson told Radar Online about the surprise nuptials Tuesday, Dec. 4.

"My mother was totally shocked and had to hear it from someone else. Our whole family is shocked because they have not been dating very long. I'm sure she did this to distract from all the drug accusations that have been flying around and of course she thinks it will help her get custody of [her son] Jace back from mom if she is married," Wilson told the site about her younger sister, who claims she's seven months sober after a post-rehab relapse earlier this year. "At this point, after all that she has been through, she should know better than this."

In May, Evans broke off her engagement to her abusive ex-boyfriend Gary Head, and briefly reunited with another ex, the oft-imprisoned Kieffer Delp. (Evans reportedly began dating Rogers, who is a single parent as well, back in September.)

Friends of the MTV star are just as wary of Evans' latest bad boy beau, who spent four months in jail for larceny in 2011, and four months locked up in 2006.

"Courtland is a bad influence," a friend tells Us Weekly. "He takes advantage of everyone."

Another source agrees that Rogers isn't the stand-up guy the medical assisting student thinks he is -- and that his motivation behind the quickie engagement may not be so pure.

"He sees Jenelle as a meal ticket," a source says. "That's why he wants her around."

