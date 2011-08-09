Will Jenelle Evans ever get back on track?

The 19-year-old "Teen Mom 2" star was arrested Monday for violating her probation, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department confirms to TMZ.

(Evans was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia in April 2011; she entered rehab the following month.)

According to Evans' lawyer, the MTV reality star (and mom to son Jace, 2) tested positive for marijuana and opiates when she met with her parole officer Monday. She was reportedly placed behind bars on a $10,000 bond but was eventually released.

Evans will appear in court August 24.

