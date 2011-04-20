Looks like Leah Messer may become a single mom.

"Teen Mom 2" fans were shocked when news broke that the MTV star, 19, filed for divorce April 14 from Corey Simms after just six months of marriage. Messer has already moved with twin girls Aliannah and Aleeah into the home of her mother, Dawn, in Elkview, West Virginia. (Simms remains in the family's trailer in a nearby town.)

What happened? Although the duo have squabbled over financial and childcare pressures, several pals tell the new Us Weekly, out now, that infidelity may be the chief cause of the split.

"Leah thinks Corey cheated," one friend says. Just weeks before their Oct. 17 wedding, Simms was spotted flirting with several young women at a local Dairy Queen, according to one witness.

And the very day of Messer's divorce filing, the certified water distribution operator sent amorous Facebook messages to a sexy fan named Jordan Humble, meeting up with her at a local Wal-Mart that night.

Says Leah's pal, "She feels awful and really wanted the marriage to work."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Love advice for reality TV couples

Learn all about 'Teen Mom' on MSN

Who is Hollywood's biggest pushover mom?

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: 'Teen Mom 2''s adorable tots

PHOTOS: More 'Teen Mom' drama

PHOTOS: Leah and Corey in happier times -- their wedding day