Six months after "Teen Mom 2" cast member Leah Messer wed Corey Simms, the 18-year-old mother of two has filed for divorce, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Though the MTV star filed papers in Kanawha County between April 8 and 15, fans of the show shouldn't be too surprised to see the two split. "Everything Corey and I have done has happened so fast," Messer recently told Us.

After all, the pair dated for one month, found out they were expecting, split up just after the 2009 birth of their twin daughters, then reunited six months later. From there, it took just weeks for them to move into together and for 20-year-old Simms, a certified water-distribution operator, to propose.

"I didn't want to jump into something else and be like, 'Oh, s---! What did we do?'" Messer told Us. "Three years ago, back before I was pregnant, I never thought I'd be married now. I was scared because a lot of people who marry young end up divorcing within a year."

After all, Messer had seen it happen within her own family. "My mom and dad married, divorced, remarried and divorced again," she said. "I don't want my girls [Aliannah and Aleeah, 16 months] to go through that. My mom talked to me because she wed at 16 and didn't want me to go through a divorce like she did."

Despite the divorce proceedings, friends of the couple hope to see the newlyweds reconcile.

"They are not in a good place right now," a source tells Us. "Their friends are hoping they find a way to make it work."

