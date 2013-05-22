Entertainment Tonight.

Former "Teen Mom" turned newly-minted porn star Farrah Abraham will be hitting the small screen yet again with a new reality TV show according to E! Online.

The mother of 3-year-old Sophia Laurent Abraham who gained fame on the popular MTV docu-series "Teen Mom" alongside three other young mothers is going solo this time and took to Twitter to announce the deal she struck with Spinboi films.

Spinboi reciprocated the excitement and tweeted to their new starlet.

The New York-based production company also took to their Facebook page to confirm the news saying, "MAJOR NEWS!! Spinboi Films has signed 'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham to develop a new reality docu-soap! TV magic coming soon!"

The new show will follow the 22-year-old mom as she deals with growing up and raising her young daughter, but still needs to be picked up by a network before it will be seen on TV.

The reality star made recent headlines for her sex tape with porn star James Deen.

