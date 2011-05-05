They say hindsight is 20/20 and nobody realizes it more than the cast of "Teen Mom!"

So who better to talk about using contraceptives and preventing teen pregnancy than the stars of the hit MTV show about teen mothers? Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookout banded together for a public service announcement and RadarOnline.com has the video.

"The night that I got pregnant, I wish that me and my boyfriend were cuddling and watching a movie," Catelynn said.

"Cuddling is better than going all the way," Farrah echoed in the PSA.

The ad just started running nationally.

Speaking of a paycheck, the girls are back for their third season of the show. It premieres July 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. And the series has already been greenlit for a fourth season.