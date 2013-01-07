Farrah Abraham's fixation with beauty has reached an all-time high.

Months after the former MTV reality star received $16,000 worth of plastic surgery, the 20-year-old decided to improve her 3-year-old daughter Sophia's looks, too.

PHOTOS: Most controversial star moms

On Saturday, Jan. 5, in a Sulia blog post riddled with spelling and grammar errors, Abraham wrote about her decision to remove her toddler's unibrow. "So here I am faced with a standout historical moment in motherhood when I can confirm to myself that my little, adorable, most cuddle-able cutie, baby girl has a unibrow," the Teen Mom star explained. "I felt bad for her."

Realizing that the hair wouldn't go away on its own, Abraham attempted to wax her little girl's eyebrows with limited success. "Sophia was freaking out, so I had to act like it was a cool science project to get the wax off," she wrote of her botched attempt to remove the fuzz.

PHOTOS: Monumental moments on Teen Mom

Once her daughter fell asleep, Abraham used tweezers to remove the remaining hairs. "I got most of it off and the she finally woke up," the author wrote. "The next morning I showed her and told her how well she did and she didn't even know. She was more intrigued now to be OK with [maintaining] her non-unibrow. I could tell she was proud."

Said Abraham, "I feel like a good mom."

Earlier that week, the aspiring model opened up about her decision to go under the knife. (Abraham has received a breast augmentation, a chin implant and rhinoplasty.)

PHOTOS: The Teen Mom cast, then and now

"I did not act upon any enhancements due to peer pressure, being irresponsible with money or secretly trying to imitate someone else," she blogged. "I'm the only person in my family who has ever gotten cosmetic surgery. I do not feel everyone should have enhancements done. I wish everyone would love themselves natural and as beautiful as they are, and if a nose, or boob job is on your mind, you're not alone! Those are the most popular areas that change negatively with age!"

VIDEO: Farrah Abraham opens up about her boob job

"Furthermore, if I wanted to look like anyone other than me, that would be Jasmine," she said of the Aladdin character. "Princess Jasmine to be exact, because I hear I look like the real life version of her."

Abraham added, "Cheers to being ourselves and not wanting to change who we are, our lives [or] our choices!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter Sophia's Unibrow