Amber Portwood of "Teen Mom" has pleaded not guilty to beating the father of her 2-year-old daughter.

The 20-year-old was booked and jailed for 24 hours. She was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Portwood was charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery in Madison County, Ind., on Monday. On the MTV show, Portwood has been shown hitting Gary Shirley.

