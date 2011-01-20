Kim Kardashian has made new enemies in "Teen Mom" stars Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans.

Both MTV stars spoke up for themselves after Kardashian, 30, blogged a scathing critique of the "Teen Mom" franchise, complaining the reality show glamorized teen pregnancy.

Snipes Portwood to E! News: "There's actually a study that shows since the original 16 and Pregnant aired, the number of teen pregnancies have gone down."

Adds Portwood, mom to Leah, 2: "Last time I checked, Kim Kardashian had a sex tape floating around on the Internet and I'm pretty sure she made a lot of money off of it. She made a sex tape when she was younger and she wants to bash the girls on Teen Mom?"

Plus, she argues, "If you read the articles about the show, they do nothing but talk about how the show reveals how hard it is for all of us. It doesn't glamorize anything! It shows the heartache we've all gone through. We may be 'celebrities' because because our face is out there, but it's only because we've done some bad things. That's not glamorous."

Teen Mom 2's Evans' critique was more succinct. She also told E!: "I want to say, s--- happens."

