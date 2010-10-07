"Teen Mom"'s Amber Portwood may want to rethink her choice in men.

Her current beau Chris Hossman, who the MTV star met at a local Walmart, was convicted of child molestation charges on March 21, 2005 in his home-state of Indiana. The 5'7" offender was later released on October 6 the following year.

But Portwood -- who broke things off with Gary Shirely, father of her 23-month old daughter, Leah -- initially had no idea just how scary Hossman's past was when they first began seeing each other.

During a visit at the local nail salon before their first date, the single mom, 20, told her cousin Krystal that "it would be fun to go hang out with a nice guy, because I'm starting to lose faith in guys. If he's a really sweet guy, I'm not going to shrug him off."

Perhaps she should.

While dining at Three Pigs Restaurant & Lounge in Anderson, Indiana (as seen on the October 5 episode of Teen Mom), Portwood asked Hossman what he did before they met.

"Well, I got into trouble and I got caught and they put me on work-release," he explained vaguely. "It's like a jail where you get to go out and work and you have to go back."

He then shifted the conversation back to when he first met Portwood, who appeared taken aback by the news.

"That was the best day of my life when I met you, I can say that," he told her. "I was having a horrible day and you came out the door and I said, 'Wow.'"

Portwood's response?

"Chris might be trying a little too hard, but it's kind of cute," she said.