In the new Us Weekly, Teen Mom star Amber Portwood opens up about recently having her 2-year-old daughter Leah taken away by Child Protective Services and placed with her ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.

"Child Protective Services agreed it was safer for her to stay at Gary's because of all the photographers outside my house," says Portwood, 20, whose now-infamous physical attack on her ex led to a domestic abuse investigation by police in her Anderson, Ind., hometown.

Portwood -- who is currently taking meds to cope with anxiety and depression -- tells Us Weekly being away from her girl "is the lowest of the low. Every night she's been saying, 'Where's Mommy?'"

"I feel like everything is spinning out of control, and I'm trying to put the pieces back together," she tells Us Weekly. "I have to get myself better so when I get my baby back, she sees her mom as happy as can be."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

'Teen Mom' stars Amber and Gary split

Street Style: Chic Moms

'90s Teen Star Parents

MORE FROM US WEEKLY:

Controversial moms in the spotlight

Famous couples who grew up fast

Ugly family feuds