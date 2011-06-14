Police in Anderson, Ind., have confirmed that "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood threatened to commit suicide Tuesday morning.

"Late this morning (11:34 a.m.), Anderson Police responded to a call at a residence in the 1300 block of Pleasant Meadow Drive," a police statement (obtained via Radar Online) reads.

"According to the caller, Portwood was depressed and threatening to end her life. The victim, who did not appear to be injured, was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

Portwood is currently being evaluated at St. John's Hospital. According to a source, her on-off boyfriend, Gary Shirley, 24, visited her briefly Tuesday afternoon.

"Due to recent events, it was best that Amber delete her Twitter," Shirley told his followers. "Appreciate all those who continue to support."

Portwood, 21, has endured a lot in the past few months. In December 2010, the MTV reality star was charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery stemming from striking Shirley in front of their 2-year-old daughter, Leah.

