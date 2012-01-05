Amber Portwood might need a place to crash when her jail sentence is up.

The 21-year-old "Teen Mom" star has been evicted from her rented home in Anderson, Ind., TMZ reports. Portwood allegedly violated her lease agreement, though the company did not provide specifics in its Wednesday court filing.

TMZ reports Portwood's landlord first delivered a "notice to vacate" the premises on Dec. 20, one day after the MTV star was placed behind bars for violating her probation.

The controversial reality star (and mom to daughter Leah, 3, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley) spent Christmas and New Year's Eve in a Madison County Jail. Portwood will appear before a judge on Jan. 13.

