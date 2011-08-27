Looking tan and relaxed, Teen Mom's Amber Portwood has left rehab after two months of treatment.

The 21-year-old MTV reality star was seen boarding a plane from Los Angeles to her hometown of Anderson, Indiana on Friday.

PHOTOS: Celebrity rehab centers

Portwood sought professional help at Seasons Recovery Center in Malibu, where she became a patient following her suicide attempt in June. She was treated for anger and depression.

VIDEO: Amber reveals her biggest sex mistake

"I wish Amber happiness. I think she's had the toughest time emotionally because she's very alone," Teen Mom's Maci Bookout told Us Weekly in July. "I want her to realize women are, like, the strongest thing on the planet, and that she can do it by herself. I have the most confidence in her."

VIDEO: Teen Mom's most shocking moments

Portwood and her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, 24, are currently in the midst of nasty custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter, Leah.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly