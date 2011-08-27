Looking tan and relaxed, "Teen Mom" cast member Amber Portwood has left rehab after two months of treatment.

The 21-year-old MTV reality star was seen boarding a plane from Los Angeles to her hometown of Anderson, Indiana on Friday.

Portwood sought professional help at Seasons Recovery Center in Malibu, where she became a patient following her suicide attempt in June. She was treated for anger and depression.

"I wish Amber happiness. I think she's had the toughest time emotionally because she's very alone," "Teen Mom" co-star Maci Bookout told Us Weekly in July. "I want her to realize women are, like, the strongest thing on the planet, and that she can do it by herself. I have the most confidence in her."

Portwood and her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, 24, are currently in the midst of nasty custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter, Leah.