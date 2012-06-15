Catelynn Lowell has had quite a week. Not only did the 20-year-old's final season of MTV's Teen Mom premiere Tuesday, but the Michigan college student also faced rumors that she and her fiance, Tyler Baltierra, were expecting their second child.

"I'm not pregnant! I wouldn't have children until I get out of school," Lowell -- who placed daughter Carly, 3, for adoption shortly after her 2009 birth -- told Us Weekly in a Friday chat. "I'm still not ready, so I'm still waiting."

Blasting In Touch's cover story that she was expecting baby No. 2, Lowell told Us she and her fiance Baltierra couldn't help but laugh off the rumors. "I just laugh because I'm like, 'Okay people, believe whatever you want,' but in four months when a baby's not popped out, you'll know I'm not pregnant," she says, adding that she first found out about her supposed new arrival via Twitter.

Lowell -- who remains on birth control -- says In Touch concocted a false story by piecing together prior statements the couple had made. "They took a quote off mine and Tyler's website making it look like they talked to Tyler," Lowell clarifies. "I was like 'Okay, that's weird because exactly what he said in that magazine is on my website word for word.'"

The MTV reality star -- who first became known through 16 & Pregnant -- says she and Baltierra aren't looking to become second-time parents any time soon.

"We're getting married next year and I don't want to be big and huge in my wedding dress," Lowell, who just finished her freshman year of college, reasons. "I'm still waiting on my degree, and want to get married -- and be married for four years -- and make some memories ourselves before having kids."

