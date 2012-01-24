Teen Mom 2 couple Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind have been prone to their fair share of breakups and makeups, but on Tuesday's episode, it appears the duo -- parents to 2-year-old Aubree -- have called it quits for good.

PHOTOS: Adorable snapshots of Aubree and the other Teen Mom tots

"How can I like him so much and he likes me not at all?!" Houska wonders aloud, talking to her dad, Randy, and a friend in a preview clip from the all-new episode.

Since their often volatile relationship had been on more of an even keel of late, Houska struggles to come to terms with the breakup.

VIDEO: Chelsea and Adam fight over child support payments

"Usually I'm ready for it, but I guess I wasn't [prepared this time]," she says. "It makes me feel worse about myself."

After years of a rollercoaster relationship, the 20-year-old mom seems intent on swearing off dating.

VIDEO: Teen Mom's most shocking moments

"I don't want anybody," she reasons.

Watch more of Houska's emotional reaction to her split from Lind in the clip above before the full episode of Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly