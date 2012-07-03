One year after relocating from her Iowa hometown to Florida, Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham appears to have fit in quite well when it comes to her new surroundings in the Sunshine State with baby Sophia, 3. The only problem? She's yet to adjust to the singles scene.

VIDEO: Farrah's dad begs her to spend more time with Sophia

"There was a lot of dating going on, but it wasn't all good," admits the 20-year-old, who endured an awkward dinner date with neighbor Adam on the June 26 episode.

Abraham has also turned to online dating to find a match, but yielded fewer quality results than expected. "Sadly [I'm still single]," she tells Us Weekly. "I did a lot of online dating but it was hard because people watch me on TV. I had to think of everyone's motives. Many of the guys would be upfront and say 'Oh, I know your situation,' and some would act like they didn't know."

VIDEO: Why Farrah got a boob job

Though she has yet to find The One, Abraham tells Us she's been able to hone in on what she's looking for from the perfect guy. "I want somebody who is honest and has his own thing going on and won't be sucking off me for everything," says the reality star, who will wrap her stint on MTV's Teen Mom this year along with Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout.

VIDEO: Amber reunites with ex Gary, daughter Leah in rehab

Says Abraham: "If I don't find the right person until years after I'm off TV, then I guess I'll have to wait."

Teen Mom airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham: I'm "Sadly" Single