Could Farrah Abraham from "Teen Mom" be making the jump to scripted TV?

The 20-year-old single mom auditioned for a part in ABC's new "Charlie's Angels" reboot, and according to her Twitter page, she got the gig!

"YAY!!! I MET GREAT people at a casting. & im going to be in the New Charlie Angels movie! Good luck to the other amazing Casties :)," she blogged Sunday, mixing up the fact that the reboot will be on TV and not the big screen.

The ABC series, starring Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, held an open casting call Sunday near Abraham's Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., home. However, the call was to fill paid extra roles, rather than main character slots.

The Miami Herald reports 1,000 locals turned up to the casting call for the revival of the '70s series, set to premiere Sept. 22. Reached for comment by E! Online, the network confirmed that Abraham applied for a spot, but declined to comment further.

