One month into relocating from her Iowa hometown to Florida with her 3-year-old daughter, Sophia, Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham learned the hard way just how difficult it can be to be a single mom.

Moving with her little girl to attend school in the Sunshine State last May, Abraham, 20, is having trouble coping with the stress of raising her daughter without assistance from her parents and turns to her therapist for help.

"My parents are being overbearing again. It's annoying," Abraham vents in a preview from Tuesday's episode. "I don't need to pick up the phone to hear all of their reminders on how to parent my child."

As she settles into a new school and work schedule, an overwhelmed Abraham tells her therapist she is second-guessing her decision to move halfway across the country. "Right now, I'm not confident [I made the right choice]. It's hard doing things by myself with Sophia," says Abraham, as her therapist suggests that she show her parents how she's doing well on her own, instead of shutting them out.

"I'm trying not to be negative -- I'm just trying to live my own life -- and they should just understand that," she snaps.

Watch more of Abraham's therapy session in the clip above before the full episode of Teen Mom -- part of Abraham, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell's final season -- airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

