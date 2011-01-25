USMAGAZINE.COM -- "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is ready to change her ways.

In a sneak preview from Tuesday's all-new episode, the reformed party girl, who's mom to Jace, calls a truce with her mom, Barbara Evans.

The 19-year-old's relationship with her mom has vastly improved, to the point that she's ready to sign over temporary custody of her son.

"When you kicked me out, I realized I can't take care of Jace on my own yet because I can't even support myself," says Jenelle, who once threatened to punch her mom in the face during an explosive fight over custody. "I am going to start making changes, but I'm just going to sign over custody because I don't want to go through [court hearings] just to get the final decision from a judge."

Barbara, 57, applauds her daughter's decision.

"I hope this is a new beginning," she tells Jenelle. "Let's not fight so much anymore."

As the pair make amends, Jenelle largely credits her new boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, with keeping her calm.

"Now that I look back, I think it was stupid to freak out that way. I've grown a lot calmer since I've met this guy," Jenelle tells UsMagazine.com. "Now, when my mom starts yelling at me, I won't yell back. I haven't raised my voice at her in a long time."

