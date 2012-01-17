Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry may have moved out on her own with her son, Isaac, 2, but that doesn't mean her custody battle with her ex, Jonathan "Jo" Rivera, is over.

In fact, the 19-year-old mom is just beginning to negotiate the terms of his child support payments. And as a new clip from Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom shows, Rivera isn't willing to fork over the funds.

"I just think it's a little too much. I'm supposed to pay $470 every month -- almost half of my f--king checks," Rivera snipes when he meets up with his ex to discuss her recent support filing.

When Lowry reasons that his payment is high due to the fact that she's unable to work full time while she cares for their son, Rivera balks.

"I don't feel like more should be put on me just because you're not working," he fumes. "I just think it's unfair.

Intending to head to court to appeal his payments, Rivera is taken aback when Lowry inquires about his current finances, and argues that he still lives with his parents and is only responsible for his car payment.

"Don't be a f--king bitch! That's disrespectful. If I'm going to fight with you, it's going to be in court," argues Rivera. "We'll see what happens in the courtroom."

Watch more of the angry exes' confrontation in the clip above before Teen Mom airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

