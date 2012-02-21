Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry shocked fans when she cheated on her then-boyfriend Jordan Wenner with ex Jo Rivera earlier this season, and on Tuesday's reunion show, she dropped another bombshell when accusing Rivera of exposing her to a sexually transmitted disease.

Revealing to reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky that her one-night stand with Rivera -- where they had sex in the shower -- was unprotected, Lowry, 19, went on to allege that she contracted Chlamydia from Rivera.

"Wait, did you just blame me for giving you STDs?" Rivera asked Lowry, the mom of his two-year-old son, Isaac.

Argued Lowry defensively: "I mean, you told me you were with six people, and I specifically went and got tested because I cheated on Jordan with you."

Despite the aftermath of her one-night-stand and split from Wenner, Lowry told Pinsky she still values her relationship with both men. "I just think you guys are key people in my life, and I need both of you right now," she said, apologizing to them both, arguing that she "took Jo's childhood away" and "took advantage of Jordan."

Airing her latest dirty laundry seems to have done the teen mom good, as she took to Twitter to reveal she's moved on from her transgression.

"I won't let anything in my past effect my future in a negative way," she said after Tuesday's episode aired. "I learn from all my mistakes."

