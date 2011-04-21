Maci's ready to rumba!

"Teen Mom" star Maci Bookout is hoping she'll get asked to be on "Dancing With the Stars," a source tells Us Weekly of the MTV reality star, 19.

"Her people are pushing hard for it," says the source.

The mom to Bentley, 2, has already visited the ballroom, thanks to Season 11 semifinalist (and fellow teen mom) Bristol Palin.

"They're friendly, so Maci was able to come a few times and sit in the audience," says the source. "She is a huge fan!"

