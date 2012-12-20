Are Bentley's mom and dad getting back together?

The "Teen Mom" dad Ryan Edwards popped the question to his ex and mother of his son, Maci Bookout, on Twitter very early Thursday, Dec. 20.

"Maci Bookout marry me!" Edwards tweeted.

Bookout and Edwards have been co-parenting and sharing custody of their son, Bentley, 4, since he was born. The former couple now find themselves single at the same time. (Bookout split from boyfriend Kyle King in September, and Edwards confirmed on Twitter Dec. 12 that he split from girlfriend Dalis Connell.)

But that doesn't mean they're back together. Bookout was completely surprised by Edwards' Twitter proposal. "Ur s--- got hacked BRO!" she responded. "Outta ur mind haha."

But Edwards might not be backing down. Shortly after, he tweeted, "Never give up on what you believe is right... no matter what gets in the way!" and Bookout re-tweeted the statement.

Did Bookout accept his proposal? Not quite.

"Twitter is not the place," she told him. "Ima kill u."

