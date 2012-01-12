They're both red carpet newcomers who are barely into their teens, but Chloe Moretz, 14, and Elle Fanning, 13, have already adopted some seriously high-fashion taste.

PHOTOS: Critics' Choice Awards best dressed stars

The starlets hit up the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards Thursday sporting straight-off-the-runway dresses.

Moretz opted for an edgy ensemble by choosing a black Chanel dress with detailed sleeves. Her latest movie, Hugo, was up for the Best Picture award.

PHOTOS: See that all the stars wore last night

Fanning, who recently told Teen Vogue that she'd rather look "two than 21," went hippie chic in a Rodarte gown adorned with sunflowers. She was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in Super 8.

PHOTOS: Best dresses of 2011

Tell Us: What do you think of Elle and Chloe's outfits?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly