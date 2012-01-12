Teen Stars Elle Fanning and Chloe Moretz Wear Daring Designer Looks at Critics' Choice Awards
They're both red carpet newcomers who are barely into their teens, but Chloe Moretz, 14, and Elle Fanning, 13, have already adopted some seriously high-fashion taste.
The starlets hit up the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards Thursday sporting straight-off-the-runway dresses.
Moretz opted for an edgy ensemble by choosing a black Chanel dress with detailed sleeves. Her latest movie, Hugo, was up for the Best Picture award.
Fanning, who recently told Teen Vogue that she'd rather look "two than 21," went hippie chic in a Rodarte gown adorned with sunflowers. She was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role in Super 8.
