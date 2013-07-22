Sorry, ladies. "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey, 21, is now off the market, ETonline confirms.

Posey spilled the news that he's engaged to longtime girlfriend Seana Gorlick in a recent interview with TooFab at Comic-Con.

"I love being home. I have a fiancée now," he said. "We live together. We have dogs now and it's absolutely great -- I love it."

And it turns out, Posey knew Gorlick was "the one" since he was just a kid.

"[I knew] since I was 11," he told Us Weekly in June. "I couldn't really put it into words when I was that young, but I always had this really strong connection to her, and it's just been something 'I can't really explain other than I want to marry you and be with you forever.' You just know. You definitely just know, and I know."

Though some might question the news due to the couple's youth, Posey is more than sure of his enduring love for Gorlick.

"I don't really like that excuse that I'm too young, it doesn't really make sense to me. I've been in love with her since I was 11-years-old, and she's the best thing that's happened to me in my entire life," he added. "I'm in love! I know I'm in love."

