It isn't easy for Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes to maintain his sexy eight-pack abs.

"I have been on an extremely intense training regiment recently," he tells VMAN's spring 2012 issue (guest edited by Carine Roitfeld). "My trainer, David Buer, has been killing me about five days a week."

For Haynes, 23, "the hardest part is not being able to eat carbs or junk food. I always break and get Wendy's, but I have to pay for it later because he always finds out."

The actor -- once linked to fashion designer Lauren Conrad -- knows how important it is to look good for auditions. "I have a lot of respect for my fellow young actors, " Haynes, a former model, tells VMAN. "I t takes a lot to push forward after being no a million times, and that was what we all have to go through. So those who push deserve respect."

"There are so many talented young actors in the industry," Haynes adds. "I'm just happy to have a job!"

