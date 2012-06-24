NEW YORK (AP) -- Sixty high school students with a song in their hearts will be competing Monday night for top honors and scholarships at the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

The show will kick off at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway with a medley of Broadway songs and then six teens will be asked to sing solos. A seven-judge panel that includes Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will choose a male and female winner.

The competition caps a months-long winnowing process that began with 50,000 students from 1,000 schools. The 60 finalists were invited to New York to compete for the title, nicknamed the Jimmy Awards after theater owner James Nederlander.

The night's hosts are Constantine Maroulis and Deborah Cox, stars of the upcoming revival of "Jekyll & Hyde."

