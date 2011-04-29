NEW YORK (AP) -- Brook Peters was just 4 years old on Sept. 11, 2001. But he remembers the roar of a plane going overhead, and he remembers seeing someone fall from a building.

It happened on his second day of kindergarten. He went to a public school eight blocks from the World Trade Center.

At age 11, Peters started shooting a documentary about the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The 38-minute film is screening on Saturday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival's Family Festival. The movie is called "The Second Day."

It's whittled from 18 hours of interviews with Peters' fellow students, teachers and others.

It aims to view the disaster from a vantage point not often seen: of the children who were in its midst. He says it's been therapeutic.