Getting leggy with it!

No strangers to modeling, Kylie and Kendall Jenner proved that they're seasoned pros at posing for the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian starlets, 14 and 16 respectively, turned out to celebrate the launch of the Hello Kitty collection at Forever 21 where they modeled the brand's latest line.

Kendall, who landed an ad campaign with Forever 21 in 2010, showed off her long and lean stems in teeny black hot pants while younger sister Kylie sported striped short shorts teamed with knee-high socks.

Both sisters made their catwalk debut in September at New York's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Kendall strutted her stuff in evening wear at the Sherri Hill Spring 2012 presentation, and Kylie worked Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn designs. Of course big sisters Kim and Kourtney showed their support at both.

