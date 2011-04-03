DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and its striking musicians say a tentative agreement has been reached that could resolve a six-month walkout.

Management spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt tells The Associated Press in an e-mail Monday morning that details of the agreement reached following talks over the weekend weren't being immediately released.

Musicians' spokesman Greg Bowens says the tentative agreement was reached late Sunday. He says musicians will vote this week on whether to ratify the deal.

WWJ-AM first reported the tentative agreement.

Musicians walked off the job Oct. 4. Management suspended the remainder of the current season in February after musicians rejected a contract proposal. Musicians had said they were given a deadline of last Friday to settle the strike or face losing the summer performance season and jeopardizing the fall season.