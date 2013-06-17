New York may be the place to go for theater, but New Jersey is the place to go for drama. Just ask Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, who stopped by Us Weekly's New York City headquarters recently to chat about season five of their Bravo hit reality series.

"I think this season is a lot of self-reflection," Manzo said. "And there's a lot of real truths when we speak to each other...Our discussions are real and they're deep, and they can be very hurtful at times."

Added Giudice: "I heard this phrase the other day, and it's true: 'The people that you love the most sometimes hurt you the most.'"

Indeed, both Housewives -- whose feud started to thaw during a tete-a-tete on the June 9 episode -- used the word "heart-wrenching" to describe upcoming story lines on the show. But there are lighter moments, too.

"This season, I think you're gonna see the old Teresa back," Giudice dished to Us. "I'm happy this season. Don't get me wrong -- I did a lot of crying, too. And it took a lot of hard work to get to where we are now. But I enjoyed this season."

Watch our sit-down with Giudice and Manzo now! And tune in to the Real Housewives of New Jersey on Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo Talk "Heart-Wrenching" Real Housewives of New Jersey Season