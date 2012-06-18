Jacqueline Laurita has made no secret of her distaste for former friend Teresa Giudice, and on Sunday's Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers got a glimpse into the massive blowout that ended their friendship once and for all.

What began as a discussion to urge Giudice to mend fences with Melissa and Joe Gorga quickly turned into an all-out war between Guidice and Laurita.

"What made you hate me that much that you would talk to someone that hated me so much?" Laurita, 42, implored Giudice, 41, when the discussion turned to Giudice's Twitter exchange with Laurita foe -- and former Housewife -- Danielle Staub. "You're tempting her back into our lives." (Staub is said to have spoken with Melissa Gorga to get ammo to use against Giudice on the season 2 reunion show.)

Going on the defensive, Giudice denounced her former friend as off her rocker. "I'm not a therapist, but Jacqueline's's crazy -- she's lost her mind," Giudice snapped. "She's like Heckle and Jive."

Unable to make sense of the situation, Laurita vowed to cut off all ties with her one-time ally "for her health."

Giudice wasn't bothered by Laurita in the least. "I try to see the good in everyone," she admitted. "But now I know to keep my guard up, because there are evil people out there, and sometimes they come in the shape of your friends."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teresa Giudice: Jacqueline Laurita Has "Lost Her Mind"