Teresa Giudice may have dissolved her bonds with Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo, but the controversial Real Housewives of New Jersey star still has a friend in former cast mate Dina Manzo.

Revealing that she went to Manzo's house and "broke down" after her fight with Laurita, 42 -- seen on the June 17 episode -- Giudice swore off trying to be friends with Laurita and Caroline Manzo so she could focus her energy on reuniting with her own family, including Melissa and Joe Gorga. "I'm worried about fixing my own family -- Jacqueline and Caroline can worry about their own f--king family," she fumed on Sunday's show.

Attending Melissa Gorga's single release party -- much to her husband Joe's chagrin -- Giudice was angrily confronted by Laurita. "It wasn't supposed to be an ambush, it was supposed to be an awakening," Laurita snapped after Giudice challenged her motivations for the ugly verbal attack.

"I didn't attack you on anything," Giudice replied. "I will never ever try to attack you or bring you down. If you think that, you're f--ked up."

Later, Giudice made amends with her sister-in-law and brother -- at least for the time being. Apologizing to Melissa for making such a stink over the fact that Melissa talked to Danielle Staub two years ago to get information about Giudices to allegedly use against them, Giudice also let her brother, Joe, know that she'd attend family therapy with him.

Though Melissa Gorga was hesitant to believe that Giudice's olive branch would hold weight, Giudice herself couldn't have been more pleased by the turn of events.

"Can you believe how much the tables have turned? I could never image getting along with Melissa and Kathy [Wakile] but fighting with Jacqueline and Caroline," Giudice reasoned. "Why do people have to change? I know I haven't changed -- I'm the same person I've always been -- and if anything, more understanding!"

