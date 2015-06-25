Teresa Giudice is again chatting with the outside world.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared her experience from behind bars on June 25, and, as expected, it's not easy.

"Thank you for your outpouring of support and for standing by me through this most difficult time. Love love love you all!" she Tweeted to her 1 million followers.

RELATED: Teresa's life before prison

The message was the reality star's second tweet since being locked up at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. On May 31, the Bravo star took to Twitter to thank her fans.

"Thank you everyone for all of the cards, letters, and kind words of support I love, love, love you all xo T!" she said.

RELATED: Teresa has option to return to "RHONJ" when she is released

Us Weekly reports that Teresa's eldest child, daughter Gia, was the one who actually sent out the message, but the words are from her mother.

RELATED: Teresa "doing as well as can be expected" in prison

Teresa is now five months into her 15-month prison sentence. She is expected to be released a few months early. The Bureau of Prisons website's "inmate locator" feature lists the Teresa's release date as Feb. 5, 2016.

Her husband Joe, who will serve a subsequent 41-month prison stint once Teresa is released.

In April, Us photographed Teresa in her prison garb. "I miss Joe and my girls terribly," she said at the time.