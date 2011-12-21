Juicy Joe's in trouble with the law -- again!

Teresa Giuidice's husband Joe was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury Tuesday on charge of fraudulently obtaining a driver's license, authorities told NorthJersey.com.

PHOTOS: Stars in court

According to the site, the indictment charges the 40-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey hubby of using false identification and impersonating his brother, Pietro, to obtain a New Jersey driver's license in June 2010.

The charge of wrongfully using identifying information is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, NorthJersey.com reports. The impersonation charge carries a maximum 18-month prison sentence.

PHOTOS: Teresa and more stars who suffered meltdowns in 2011

This isn't the first time Teresa's hubby has found himself in trouble without he law. The duo filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in 2009, citing $11 million in debt. According to the Newark Star-Ledger, Joe was accused of hiding assets from the court. The paper alleges that U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge, Morris Stern, signed off on a settlement between Joe and the trustee, John Sywilok. The agreement does not apply to Teresa, who is still pursuing a discharge of her debts.

VIDEO: Teresa lashes out at her brother

In September, however, Joe withdrew his bankruptcy filing to deal with his debts.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly