Teresa Giudice's days of living freely are shrinking, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have goals for the immediate future, and first up, she wants her booty back!

Speaking about her behind in an online program for Glam, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said, "I used to always have the best (backside) and now I have to keep exercising."

Another goal of Giudice's -- which will help with her booty -- is to watch what she eats.

"Going forward I would like to stop eating bad carbs," she said, which may become a bit more challenging since she's due to report to prison for her 15-month stay on Jan. 5.

While chatting with pal and fellow "Housewives" co-star Dina Manzo, Teresa doesn't bring up her upcoming prison sentence, nor does Dina.

"I just want to keep being around positive people that make me happy and just keep the negative out," she said, while also saying she's been "simplifying" her life.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, Teresa, but prison isn't exactly a melting pot for positive people.