That's the spirit! Teresa Palmer was far from mortified about her recent makeup mishap on the red carpet for her new film Warm Bodies -- in fact, the actress embraced it.

"Note to self - always do own makeup!" she jokingly tweeted on Friday, Jan. 18. "You never know when someone might want to make you up like a panda #kungfupalmer."

The stunning 26-year-old actress was promoting her upcoming zombie flick opposite Jennifer Lawrence's ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult in a cream-colored dress during a photocall in London when the fashion blunder occurred.

The Australian star grinned and posed for the cameras, unaware that she had two very visible streaks of white powder running across her face.

"Talk about a bad case of panda eyes!!" the I Am Number Four star tweeted in response to bloggers who pointed out the mistake.

Palmer isn't the first starlet to make the mistake of being a little too overzealous with the powder brush.

A-listers like Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria and Ashley Judd have suffered similar moments on the red carpet.

